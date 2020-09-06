HUNTINGTON — Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia Sunday, bringing the total to 246.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Logan County and a 68-year old male from Monroe County.
There were 123 new positive cases reported Sunday with 2,610 active cases statewide.
West Virginia had the highest reproductive rate of the virus in the nation this weekend. The r-value was 1.32 on Sunday.
Hospitalization also remains high, with 149 hospitalized, 51 in the ICU and 22 on ventilators, as of Saturday. Health officials said last week hospital capacity is not a concern.