CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 56 new deaths tied to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 6,544.
All but 1,100 of those deaths have occurred since vaccinations became available in the state, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard. Nearly 87% of the deaths were in people who were unvaccinated.
Among the deaths reported Thursday were a 61-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman and a 91-year-old woman, all from Cabell County; an 85-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man and a 95-year-old man, all from Wayne County; a 56-year-old woman from Lincoln County; and a 79-year-old man from Putnam County.
On Thursday, the state reported 376 new COVID-19 cases as active cases dropped to 1,305. That’s 131 fewer active cases than reported Wednesday and the lowest number of active cases reported in West Virginia since at least July 21, per the dashboard.
On Thursday, West Virginia’s cumulative percent positivity rate also dropped, to 8.35%. That rate — which tracks the rate of positive cases compared to total tests given since the beginning of the pandemic — peaked at 8.41% nearly three weeks ago. Last week, it started to drop for the first time since the COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant began in the fall.
The state’s daily percent positivity sat at 2.68% on Thursday, the lowest it’s dropped since at least July 15.
As of Thursday, 340 West Virginians — including three children — were hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s 28 fewer people hospitalized than reported Wednesday, per the dashboard.
Of those patients, 94 were in an intensive care unit and 50 people — including one child — were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 61% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated. That increased to 68% unvaccinated for those on ventilators and to 69% unvaccinated for patients in the ICU.
The most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is by being fully vaccinated, health officials say.
To date, more than 56% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of people fully vaccinated, 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Shot status
In Kentucky, the House voted Thursday to prevent state and local governments and public colleges from requiring employees or students to disclose their COVID-19 immunization status.
The measure also would allow parents to opt out of a coronavirus vaccine for their school-aged children on the basis of “conscientiously held beliefs.” The proposal won 71-22 House passage and moves on to the Senate. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers.
The bill was introduced more than two months ago, but it didn’t start advancing until this week. Its sponsors agreed to a more limited version that dropped a proposed ban on private employers from inquiring about the vaccination status of their employees or customers.
Rep. Savannah Maddox said Thursday she was “personally aggrieved” that private employers were removed from the bill but acknowledged it was necessary to get it “to this point in the process.”
“I believe that Kentuckians can make good decisions for themselves when it comes to their health care,” said Maddox, a Republican mentioned as a potential gubernatorial candidate next year.
The House agreed to another change Thursday to remove nonprofits from the measure.
The measure would protect employees of public entities from “adverse action” for refusing to disclose their COVID-19 immunization status.
Potential penalties are included for not abiding by the bill. Governmental entities would face up to $1,000 in fines per day, and funding for public universities could be put in jeopardy for noncompliance.
In opposing the bill, Democratic Rep. Derrick Graham said the Legislature was intruding into decisions that should be made by local governments and university leaders.
“We talk about the overreach of the federal government, and yet that’s exactly what we’re doing here — overreaching,” Graham said.