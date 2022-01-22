HUNTINGTON — A total of 6,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Virginia on Saturday.
The number of new cases reported Saturday brings the total number of cases in the state to 413,631 since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.
There are 18,925 active cases statewide, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
There were no new virus-related deaths reported Saturday, but there have been 5,609 deaths statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Friday, the DHHR’s COVID-19 risk map shows all but nine counties in the state being in the high-risk “red” category. Of the remaining nine counties, seven are “orange” — also designated as high risk — and two are “gold.”
Cabell and Wayne counties both are red, as are other surrounding counties.
Health officials continue to urge people to be vaccinated against the virus. About 56% of eligible West Virginians — 945,371 people — are fully vaccinated. Those rates are lowest among children, the DHHR dashboard notes. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 39% — 370,160 people — have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone age 12 and older who received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson single shot two months ago.
