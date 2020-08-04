CHARLESTON — Seven new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday morning.
The Department of Health and Human Resources reported the deaths of a 70-year-old man from Preston County, a 55-year-old woman from Taylor County, a 68-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old man from Marshall County, a 92-year-old man from Grant County, a 43-year-old man from Mingo County, and a 91-year-old man from Wood County.
The seven deaths bring the total COVID-19 related deaths to 124. There were 78 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, for a total of 7,051.
Total cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (637/24), Boone (88/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (341/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (131/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (80/1), Greenbrier (87/0), Hampshire (74/0), Hancock (100/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (198/1), Jackson (158/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (835/13), Lewis (26/1), Lincoln (68/1), Logan (157/0), Marion (174/4), Marshall (126/3), Mason (50/0), McDowell (45/1), Mercer (167/0), Mineral (112/2), Mingo (142/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (32/1), Ohio (259/1), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (7/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (102/23), Putnam (173/1), Raleigh (191/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (6/0), Taylor (52/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (189/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (228/12), Wyoming (23/0).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 165 active cases.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported eight new positive cases of COVID-19, with patients’ ages ranging from 36-75. There are 67 active cases in the county.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a list of COVID-19 incident rates, ranked county by county. Lawrence County is 31st in the state. DeWine said occurrence rates will be used to determine back to school plans.
DeWine also said he would be issuing an order requiring all students K-12 wear a face mask or covering with the support of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He said they are working with the Federal Emergency Management Administration to distribute 2 million masks to schools for use by students and staff.
There were 932 new positive cases of the virus reported statewide Tuesday, as well as 10 new deaths.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported four new positive cases: a 44-year-old woman, 26-year-old woman, 20-year-old woman and 54-year-old man, all isolating at home. There are 33 active cases in the county.
Statewide, 700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, and seven new deaths. Gov. Andy Beshear said despite the day’s high numbers, he still believed Kentucky was entering a plateau in new cases.