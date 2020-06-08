HUNTINGTON — The state’s total cases of the novel coronavirus rose by eight on Sunday.
In West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported a total of 2,144 cases of COVID-19 and 84 deaths related to the virus as of 5 p.m. Sunday. There have been 111,738 confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus.
Cases by county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case) are: Barbour (8/0), Berkeley (330/14), Boone (15/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (68/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (33/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (138/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/3), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (30/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (48/2), Mingo (6/2), Monongalia (127/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (48/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (38/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (132/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).
In Ohio, 38,476 cases of COVID-19 were reported as of 2 p.m. Sunday. There have been 2,377 deaths in the state related to the virus. In Lawrence County, 28 verified cases are out of isolation, and officials are following two active cases and 13 contacts.
In Kentucky, 11,287 COVID-19 cases had been reported in the state as of 4 p.m. Saturday, including 319 new cases. There were four new deaths related to the virus, for a total of 470. At least 3,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Nearly 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, bringing the nation’s total number of cases to 1,920,904. There have been 109,901 deaths related to the virus.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.