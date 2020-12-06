CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported nine new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, Dec. 6.
They include a 67-year-old female from Wood County, an 82-year-old male from Wood County, a 91-year-old male from Mineral County, an 80-year-old male from Fayette County, a 94-year-old male from Preston County, an 83-year-old male from Mineral County, a 71-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 95-year-old male from Hancock County and an 81-year-old male from Ohio County.
Statewide, West Virginia reported 54,997 total cases and 838 deaths.
“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, in a news release. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”
In Cabell County, the health department reported 1,247 current active cases of COVID-19 and a total of 62 deaths. The Wayne County Health Department reported 294 active cases and 16 total deaths.
Free testing events will be held Monday, Dec. 7 in Cabell, Mason and Wayne counties. For information on other ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.
The West Virginia Department of Education’s school reentry map released Saturday shows Mason and Wayne counties in the “red” category, meaning remote learning for all students is required and no extracurricular competitions or practices are permitted. Cabell and Putnam counties are in the “orange” category, which also requires remote learning. Extracurricular activities in “orange” counties are limited to conditioning only and sport-specific practicing is not permitted. Marching band is limited to outdoors only.
In Cabell County, grab-and-go lunches will be distributed at sites used over the summer. For the complete list of meal sites and more information, visit www.cabellschools.com.
Cases per county: Barbour (507), Berkeley (3,847), Boone (715), Braxton (149), Brooke (799), Cabell (3,366), Calhoun (90), Clay (149), Doddridge (138), Fayette (1,257), Gilmer (222), Grant (485), Greenbrier (659), Hampshire (443), Hancock (966), Hardy (388), Harrison (1,682), Jackson (779), Jefferson (1,584), Kanawha (6,264), Lewis (278), Lincoln (479), Logan (1,141), Marion (1,057), Marshall (1,508), Mason (649), McDowell (677), Mercer (1,495), Mineral (1,568), Mingo (1,040), Monongalia (3,626), Monroe (414), Morgan (342), Nicholas (412), Ohio (1,791), Pendleton (130), Pleasants (123), Pocahontas (270), Preston (823), Putnam (2,237), Raleigh (1,781), Randolph (785), Ritchie (209), Roane (218), Summers (297), Taylor (425), Tucker (190), Tyler (182), Upshur (567), Wayne (1,177), Webster (80), Wetzel (473), Wirt (134), Wood (3,066), Wyoming (864).
In Lawrence County, Ohio, 50 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, for a total of 2,673 cases. Statewide, Ohio totaled 475,024 cases Sunday, up more than 7,500 over numbers reported Saturday, Dec. 5. Total Ohio deaths rose to 6,959.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday that the state had passed 200,000 total COVID-19 cases nine months after the state’s first reported case.
“The imminent distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming weeks should help put this pandemic in the past, but the coming weeks remain critical and come with sacrifices,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We must make good decisions every day and protect fellow Kentuckians by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if we are sick. Doing so will save lives. It won’t be easy, but Team Kentucky is strong and supportive. We look out for each other, take care of those in need, and will get through this together.”
More than 206,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Sunday, for a total of 14,462,527, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 280,135 deaths related to the virus.