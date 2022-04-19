CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as active cases in the state dropped to 446. That’s 33 fewer active cases than reported Monday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,804 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, with eight of those deaths reported Tuesday. Among the new deaths were an 80-year-old woman from Cabell County and an 83-year-old woman from Putnam County.
More than 87% of COVID-19-related deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were not vaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Tuesday, 88 residents were hospitalized with the virus, including one child. That’s one more patient than reported Monday. Of those patients, 22 were in an intensive care unit and nine were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 43% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That decreased to 27% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and increased to 45% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Cases per county are: Barbour (4), Berkeley (36), Boone (8), Braxton (2), Brooke (2), Cabell (30), Calhoun (3), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (12), Gilmer (1), Grant (3), Greenbrier (14), Hampshire (6), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (14), Jackson (1), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (30), Lewis (0), Lincoln (3), Logan (10), Marion (21), Marshall (8), Mason (7), McDowell (3), Mercer (21), Mineral (5), Mingo (3), Monongalia (33), Monroe (2), Morgan (5), Nicholas (2), Ohio (17), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (0), Preston (12), Putnam (28), Raleigh (16), Randolph (11), Ritchie (1), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (3), Wayne (2), Webster (0), Wetzel (2), Wirt (0), Wood (16) and Wyoming (7).
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine continue to experience mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.
The 75-year-old Republican governor said in an announcement late Friday he was diagnosed by his personal physician after experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, headache, body aches and a sore throat. The Governor’s Office announced Monday that the first lady had also tested positive and was experiencing mild symptoms similar to the governor.
Both DeWines have been administered monoclonal antibody treatments, which are designed to fight the infection, and are following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol and quarantining.
Both the governor and his wife have received two coronavirus vaccines and a booster.
Gov. DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 once before, in 2020, before testing negative later the same day. Those conflicting results came just before the governor was to meet with then-President Donald Trump in Cleveland.