HUNTINGTON — While some mothers received a drive-by visit from their children and grandchildren Sunday, others were treated to outdoor dining at the area’s restaurants.

With West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice opening up outdoor dining at restaurants, several local places saw a steady stream of diners. Some houses of worship also opened their doors for the first time since the stay-at-home order in March.

“Church is still online, so we just listened to it in the morning and then came down here,” said Tammy Kennedy of Huntington, who was eating with her family at Buddy’s All-American Bar-B-Que. “It’s so nice to get to come outside and sit down somewhere instead of having to take everything back home. This is so much better.”

