CHARLESTON — A federal judge has denied a motion from inmates in West Virginia who sought to have state correctional officials take more action and develop a more comprehensive response plan to ensure inmate and staff safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers said while there was a substantial threat to inmates and employees in the state’s jails and prisons, West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials had the discretion to implement policies and manage inmates without a court stepping in to mandate what they had to do.
At the end of a 2-½ hour hearing Wednesday, Chambers told attorneys he was satisfied with policies and procedures Corrections and Rehabilitation officials submitted last week after inmates made the motion seeking more protection.
Attorneys for the division said the new policies were in line with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Chambers told attorneys Monday that the pandemic was a situation “where we’re going to see some bad results no matter what’s done.”
“The state has demonstrated here that it’s thought about and taken into consideration in developing and implementing its policies all the right factors recommended in the guidance that’s been cited,” Chambers said. “I don’t see that I could impose an enforceable standard that would be different from simply directing the department to exercise its best judgment about these matters.”
Jeff Sandy, secretary of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, which oversees the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, released a statement Monday evening saying he was pleased with Chambers’ ruling.
“He showed that corrections leadership and the Parole Board act professionally and use common sense concerning who we release from our facilities,” Sandy said in the news release. “The [Gov. Jim] Justice Administration and Commissioner [Betsy] Jividen will continue to fight anything that places employees, the inmates and the public at-risk.”
On Saturday, the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation sent out a news release outlining the crimes for which the inmates who are plaintiffs in the case have been convicted, which included sexual offenses, and said that the plaintiffs made the motion for the injunction under the “false premise that WVDCR currently does not have an adequate plan in effect to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The inmates made the motion for an injunction on March 25. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials issued COVID-19 guidance to its facilities in March, and it most recently posted updated plans that were in line with the inmates’ requests on April 2. Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are updating their plans as warranted, according to the documents posted on the state Department of Health and Human Resources website.
The motion Chambers ruled on Monday was made as part of the inmates’ lawsuit filed in December 2018, in which they claimed the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation failed to provide adequate health care to inmates.
None of the inmates who are plaintiffs in the lawsuit are seeking release from jail or prison based upon their claims of inadequate health care.
On behalf of the inmates, Jennifer Wagner with Mountain State Justice argued Monday that the pandemic is a situation that would further put inmates in danger due to the deliberate indifference toward inmates’ health. She said if COVID-19 makes its way into the jail population, it would be difficult to contain in close quarters and put the inmates, staff and public at-large at risk.
Wagner had asked the court to order the division to take several steps including making sure inmates and staff have adequate education about how to prevent transmitting COVID-19, establishing screening, testing, treatment and housing plans for inmates in the event they get sick, and making sure inmates and staff have adequate access to tissues, soap, paper towels and personal protective equipment for those who are considered high-risk.
She had also asked for the state to craft a means to release people from jails or prisons that protected inmates and employees at the facilities while ensuring public safety.
Since March 19, the state’s jail population has decreased 13%, according to data provided by Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
The state’s 10 regional jails are equipped to house 4,265 inmates.
On March 19, 4,997 people were incarcerated in the state’s 10 regional jails. On April 1, there were 4,535 people incarcerated.
As of Monday, 4,368 people were incarcerated in the jails, which house people awaiting trial who either can’t afford bond or don’t have a bond and people who are serving sentences for misdemeanor crimes.
There had been no reported COVID-19 cases in the state’s incarceration facilities at the time of Monday’s hearing, Arceneaux said.