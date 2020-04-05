HUNTINGTON — Melissa Rice developed a cough March 19.
The next day, the Cabell County mom was running a fever of 103.8. The next day, she went to the doctor.
“They tested me even though I had not traveled because we own a trucking company so I’ve been around drivers that have been to the ‘hot spots,’” Rice said. “My flu swabs were all negative. So, MedExpress called the (Department of Health and Human Resources) for approval to COVID-19 test me. Got approved. They tested me. They gave me my quarantine directions and sent me home and said they would call me with the results.”
The next day Rice found herself in the emergency room at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Her fever had stayed high and despite drinking plenty of fluids, she was dehydrated.
“The doctor came in and said my symptoms were that of COVID-19 but it could also be acute bronchitis, so he gave me a five-day azithromycin pack and an albuterol inhaler to treat it as bronchitis,” Rice said. “I took the antibiotic but couldn’t do the inhaler because my chest/throat hurt too bad and I couldn’t inhale the way required for use of an inhaler. They discharged me home, like MedExpress, with quarantine instructions and what to do if I got worse.”
She’s improved since then. Her fever has gone away, but she’s still coughing. “Relentless,” she called the cough.
Finally, on Wednesday, MedExpress called to tell her LabCorp returned her results — negative for COVID-19.
“If what we are experiencing is not flu or COVID-19, what the heck is it going around making so many of us this sick?” Rice said. “I’m 37 years old and I’ve had a fever three times in my adult life, and two were UTI (urinary tract infection) related. I don’t tend to get sick, and never with a fever like this. Something else is going around and hitting us adults on our backsides out of nowhere.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says if you test negative for COVID-19, you probably were not infected at the point the specimen was collected. However, it is possible to be early in the infection, and to test positive later.
False negatives and false positives are possible with any test, said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical director at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
When it comes to managing a person’s health, Kilkenny said a physician will use all the information available to treat a patient, which includes the fact that there is a chance a test is false.
“Before the flu test became widely available, during flu season, if you had flu symptoms, you were treated for the flu and you didn’t have a test,” Kilkenny said. “When COVID-19 is really prevalent in a community, we want test results because we want to count all the results and have a better experience with rates because you’ve done more testing. But decisions for the patient will be based on what organisms are out there right now and what the symptoms are, regardless of a test.”
Flu has passed its peak, Kilkenny said, but rates are still elevated. There are also other viruses that cause flu-like symptoms that aren’t on the respiratory panel.
Rice’s doctor told her despite the negative test, she probably still had COVID-19 and to continue to take precautions.
Kilkenny said doctors must make decisions based on what will keep the person, their family and the community safe.
“We might decide to treat it like you have COVID to protect your family and community, and get you back to work in safe time with the guidance we have for that,” he said. “It might not be, but if you get better sooner, that’s great.”