HUNTINGTON — In response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, both the ACT and SAT are making changes to offer increased flexibility for students.
The exams are requirements of many colleges and universities and allow schools to make decisions on acceptance and scholarship eligibility.
In West Virginia, about 65% of graduating seniors took the ACT in 2018, and all high school juniors in the state participate in the SAT School Day, administered by the College Board, each spring.
The ACT will offer flexible scheduling through June and July as guidelines allow, permitting students to reschedule their exam date without change fees on the June 13 and July 18 test dates, according to a news release.
For students who registered for the April 4 ACT test date, which was postponed because of COVID-19, and are unable to attend the June 13 date, they will also have the option to reschedule for a future test date.
Beginning this fall or early winter, ACT also will begin a “remote proctoring” option, allowing students to take the test on a computer from home, as well as continuing to offer regular testing options.
The College Board is also making changes to SAT scheduling, postponing the national SAT School Day to fall to make up for the scheduled spring test date, as well as an additional test date in September.
In the event that schools would not reopen this fall, the College Board also will provide an at-home testing option similar to current online Advanced Placement testing.
To register or find more information about scheduling or test preparation, visit act.org or collegereadiness.collegeboard.org/sat.