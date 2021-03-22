ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College plans to return to normal operations in the fall 2021 semester, according to its president, Larry Ferguson.
“In the last year, many ACTC classes and services have transitioned online to keep our campus community safe, but we are excited to fully operate on campus again when classes resume in August,” Ferguson said in a news release.
He said the college would continue to adhere to the governor’s Healthy at Work guidelines. Temperature checks, mask and hand sanitizer use, and classroom upgrades to accommodate social distancing have been in effect at ACTC.
Steve Woodburn, chief student affairs officer, said he is looking forward to having more normalcy on campus and the “energy that students usually bring.”