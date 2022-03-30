Nine-year-old Molly Flick leans away as she prepares to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Kayla Dunfee on Nov. 4, 2021, at the COVID-19 Vaccine Center in Barboursville. Active cases of COVID-19 are continuing to decrease in West Virginia.
Nine-year-old Molly Flick leans away as she prepares to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from Kayla Dunfee on Nov. 4, 2021, at the COVID-19 Vaccine Center in Barboursville. Active cases of COVID-19 are continuing to decrease in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 128 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the total number of active cases fell to 354. That’s 22 fewer cases than reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ pandemic dashboard.
To date, 6,823 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including 29 deaths reported Wednesday. Among the new deaths was an 86-year-old man from Lincoln County.
As of Wednesday, 160 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including one child. That’s one fewer patient than reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 54 were in an intensive care unit — including one child — and 19 were receiving care on ventilators, per the dashboard.
Nearly 61% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 59% for those in the ICU and 53% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
To date, nearly 57% of eligible West Virginians report being fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible are partially vaccinated, according to the dashboard. Of those fully vaccinated, about 43% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (2), Berkeley (21), Boone (5), Braxton (5), Brooke (3), Cabell (16), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (6), Gilmer (0), Grant (1), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (4), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (11), Jackson (2), Jefferson (15), Kanawha (13), Lewis (5), Lincoln (2), Logan (3), Marion (14), Marshall (3), Mason (2), McDowell (7), Mercer (19), Mineral (5), Mingo (16), Monongalia (25), Monroe (3), Morgan (5), Nicholas (7), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (5), Putnam (11), Raleigh (16), Randolph (7), Ritchie (2), Roane (7), Summers (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (6), Wayne (0), Webster (6), Wetzel (7), Wirt (1), Wood (12) and Wyoming (9).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.