CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 1,240 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the state COVID-19 dashboard. Active cases dropped to 3,336 — 238 fewer than were reported Wednesday.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 totaled 6,288 on Thursday, including 38 reported overnight. Among the deaths were a 61-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man, both from Cabell County; a 30-year-old man and a 74-year-old man, both from Wayne County; a 71-year-old woman from Lincoln County; and a 69-year-old man and a 76-year-old man, both from Putnam County.
According to the dashboard, 588 West Virginians — including 10 children — were hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s eight fewer patients than were reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 133 are in intensive care units and 76 are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 64% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increases to 79% for people in the ICU and 87% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 infections, health officials agree.
To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 43% have received a booster shot.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (59), Berkeley (105), Boone (39), Braxton (36), Brooke (22), Cabell (173), Calhoun (24), Clay (19), Doddridge (17), Fayette (122), Gilmer (11), Grant (19), Greenbrier (77), Hampshire (41), Hancock (24), Hardy (11), Harrison (197), Jackson (28), Jefferson (59), Kanawha (247), Lewis (34), Lincoln (64), Logan (60), Marion (106), Marshall (83), Mason (59), McDowell (85), Mercer (161), Mineral (27), Mingo (55), Monongalia (135), Monroe (35), Morgan (10), Nicholas (62), Ohio (60), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (12), Preston (71), Putnam (95), Raleigh (170), Randolph (29), Ritchie (26), Roane (33), Summers (23), Taylor (74), Tucker (3), Tyler (21), Upshur (64), Wayne (69), Webster (29), Wetzel (33), Wirt (4), Wood (135) and Wyoming (60).
