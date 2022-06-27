CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 1,350 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases decreased to 2,060. That’s 75 fewer active cases than were reported on Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
Due to at-home testing — which cannot be reported to state labs — and a decrease in testing uptake overall, health officials have said cases in the state could be undercounted anywhere from 10% to 30%.
To date, 7,056 residents have died from COVID-19. No new deaths were reported over the weekend. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2020 have been people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Monday, 220 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19 infections, including four children. Of those hospitalized, 29 patients were in intensive care units and three were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 45% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That increased to 48% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. One of the three patients on ventilators reports being unvaccinated, per the dashboard. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with another 9% reporting being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
