CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 877 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as active cases rose to 1,343. That’s 409 more active cases than were reported Friday, and the highest number of active cases recorded in the state since March 10, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,882 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, including two deaths reported over the weekend. More than 86% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are not vaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Monday, 101 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. That’s one more patient than was reported Friday. Of those hospitalized, 25 were in intensive care units and 16 patients were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 55% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 68% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 69% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19. About 57% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, more than 48% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.