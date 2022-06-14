Pharmacist Sima Manifar prepares a children’s dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at City of Lawrence’s “The Center,” which serves seniors, families and the community, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass.
CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 509 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as active cases decreased to 1,854. That’s 135 fewer active cases than were reported on Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 7,013 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, including 12 deaths reported overnight. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard Tuesday as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate was a 60-year-old man from Cabell County. The reconciled deaths occurred from February through May, with two occurring in December 2021.
As of Tuesday, 203 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four children. That’s 14 fewer patients than were reported Monday, according to the dashboard. Of those in the hospital, 25 patients -- including two children -- were in intensive care units and four patients were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 52% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That rate was the same for those in the ICU, according to the dashboard. All four patients on ventilators are vaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with another 9% being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
