CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 2,232 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as active cases decreased to 3,159. That’s 199 fewer active cases than were reported Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, the results of which cannot be reported to the state or local health departments.
To date, 7,123 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, with two of those deaths reported over the weekend. More than 84% of deaths reported since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Monday, 320 West Virginians — including eight children — were hospitalized for COVID-19 infections. That’s five fewer patients than were reported Friday. Of those hospitalized, 44 patients were in intensive care units and 12 were receiving care on ventilators.
About half of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 46% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. Just one of the 12 patients receiving care on ventilators reported being unvaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19. Anyone six months or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than three, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.