CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases are trending down in West Virginia, with 434 fewer cases reported on the Department of Health and Human Resources’ dashboard Thursday.
An additional 3,291 cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 11,057. Deaths related to COVID-19 totaled 5,829 on Thursday, including 15 reported overnight. Among the deaths were a 76-year-old woman, a 71-year-old woman, a 72-year-old man and a 62-year-old man, all from Mason County.
Hospitalizations also dropped overnight. As of Thursday, 1,069 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 13 children. That’s 28 fewer patients statewide and seven fewer children than were reported Wednesday.
Of those hospitalized, 233 people — including three children — are in intensive care units and 126 patients — including one child — are receiving care on ventilators.
More than 68% of those hospitalized report being unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increases to 79% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and 86% for people on ventilators.
Health officials agree that being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
To date, about 56% of eligible residents — 952,457 individuals — are fully vaccinated. Another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 40% report being boosted.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (126), Berkeley (429), Boone (183), Braxton (39), Brooke (73), Cabell (692), Calhoun (75), Clay (39), Doddridge (45), Fayette (532), Gilmer (45), Grant (67), Greenbrier (311), Hampshire (127), Hancock (99), Hardy (72), Harrison (386), Jackson (65), Jefferson (211), Kanawha (1,130), Lewis (82), Lincoln (152), Logan (266), Marion (312), Marshall (154), Mason (235), McDowell (209), Mercer (469), Mineral (173), Mingo (179), Monongalia (508), Monroe (129), Morgan (52), Nicholas (194), Ohio (169), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (45), Preston (154), Putnam (452), Raleigh (659), Randolph (162), Ritchie (59), Roane (71), Summers (101), Taylor (107), Tucker (26), Tyler (39), Upshur (141), Wayne (216), Webster (55), Wetzel (83), Wirt (22), Wood (381) and Wyoming (185).
Kroger stores are now making free non-surgical N95 masks available as part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Thursday, customers can visit any Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up three free masks while supplies last. Associates are also encouraged to retrieve supplies for themselves and their families, the company said in a news release.
“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping our associates and customers protect themselves and their communities against COVID-19,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic, in the release.
The federal government is making free masks available at pharmacies and community health centers across West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said earlier this week. Every household in America is also being offered four free at-home COVID-19 tests, available to request at COVIDtests.gov.