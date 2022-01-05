Licensed practical nurse Kristina Petry administers a COVID-19 test at a free drive-thru testing site located in a Marshall University student parking lot at 1801 6th Ave. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Nearly 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday as the state’s daily percent positivity remained above 20%.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, 2,928 new cases were reported. The number of active cases continued to rise, with 17,718 reported Wednesday. Active case counts have been steadily rising since Dec. 23, when 6,677 cases were identified.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (62), Berkeley (2,835), Boone (157), Braxton (112), Brooke (151), Cabell (1,028), Calhoun (32), Clay (47), Doddridge (24), Fayette (383), Gilmer (35), Grant (108), Greenbrier (291), Hampshire (164), Hancock (281), Hardy (205), Harrison (557), Jackson (110), Jefferson (1,222), Kanawha (1,505), Lewis (77), Lincoln (134), Logan (220), Marion (481), Marshall (303), Mason (183), McDowell (127), Mercer (458), Mineral (351), Mingo (178), Monongalia (1,139), Monroe (129), Morgan (219), Nicholas (205), Ohio (636), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (42), Pocahontas (26), Preston (286), Putnam (559), Raleigh (610), Randolph (218), Ritchie (52), Roane (85), Summers (77), Taylor (128), Tucker (10), Tyler (39), Upshur (160), Wayne (258), Webster (25), Wetzel (141), Wirt (27), Wood (619) and Wyoming (185).
An additional 11 COVID-19-related deaths were also reported Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 5,372.
Among the deaths were an 86-year-old man from Cabell County and a 47-year-old man and 58-year-old man, both from Mason County.
A total of 922,444 residents were reported as being fully vaccinated — 51.5% of the eligible population. Of those, 35.7% — 329,313 — have received booster doses.
According to the dashboard, 744 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 198 receiving treatment in intensive care units and 117 on ventilators.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is again offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 1801 6th Ave., in Marshall University’s student parking lot, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Results take 48-72 hours and are available through Q Lab’s patient portal.
