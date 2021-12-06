CHARLESTON — The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia creeped past 8,000 over the weekend, less than two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 dashboard, 8,031 active cases are now being reported. It's the first time since Oct. 23 that the number of active cases surpassed 8,000.
An additional 689 cases were reported Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 301,349 since the pandemic began in early 2020.
A surge in cases has consistently followed in the wake of a holiday, but health officials were optimistic the arrival of vaccines would quell that trend. According to the dashboard, 900,004 eligible residents -- nearly 53% -- are now fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 related deaths inched closer to a grim milestone on Monday with 28 additional deaths, including that of a 77-year-old woman from Putnam County, pushing the pandemic total 4,990. The cumulative percent positivity rate climbed to 6.27%, the highest it has been since testing began.
There were 585 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 201 of those patients in an intensive care unit and 103 on a ventilator. The number of people in intensive care is the highest it's been since at least early November.
Of those in the hospital, 78% are unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. That increases to 83% for people in the ICU and 84% for those on ventilators.
In Cabell County, the second round of school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics began Monday at Milton Middle School.
Clinics also will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the cafeterias at Barboursville Middle School on Tuesday, Huntington East Middle School on Wednesday and Huntington Middle School on Thursday.
Vaccines will be available for those 5 and older. The flu vaccine will also be available.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday his state has been hit by an across-the-board coronavirus escalation, driven by the delta variant.
New coronavirus cases reported statewide during the weekend and on Monday totaled nearly 4,900, while the three-day death toll from the virus was 198, Beshear said.
Virus-related hospitalizations are rising, along with admissions to intensive care units and ventilator use. More than 1,070 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 310 in ICUs and 168 on ventilators, he reported.
"Everything across the board is going up," the governor said at a news conference. "We are certainly in another escalation."
Kentucky has not detected a case of the new omicron variant, Beshear said.
"To my knowledge, as of standing here right now, we have not confirmed a case of omicron, but that said, it's been detected in so many different states, it is likely here," he said.
Meanwhile, the governor pointed to an upswing in COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots.
During the weekend, 45,137 Kentuckians received booster shots, he said. Another 15,117 residents received their first vaccine dose, while 18,189 got their second dose, he said.
In Ohio, 4,922 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, along with 177 new hospitalizations as a result of the virus, 14 of which were in hospital ICUs.
The state’s 21-day reported case average is now up to 6,072.