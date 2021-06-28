Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia have dipped to their lowest levels in 13 months, health officials said Monday.
There were 1,467 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of Sunday, dipping below 1,500 for the first time since May 18, 2020, the Department of Health and Human Resources said in a daily update.
According to the state COVID-19 dashboard, the number of confirmed daily cases has surpassed 100 once since May 29 and only once above 50 confirmed cases since June 16.
About 63% of residents ages 12 and up have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 53% are fully vaccinated.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department COVID-19 vaccination center will move Tuesday from the former Sears building to the storefront next to Best Buy.
The new address is 8 Huntington Mall Road. There will also be directional signage placed along the road to direct the community to the new location.
Hours of operation will remain the same: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome for first and second doses. All three versions of the vaccine are available at the center.
Still less than 50% of the total population of Cabell County has been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The health department also offers a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the A.D. Lewis Center in Huntington and a vaccine drive-through from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Centennial Fire Department at 839 8th Street in Huntington. No appointment needed at either clinic. First and second doses are offered of both versions.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available at the vaccine center.
Also Monday, West Virginia Chief Justice Evan Jenkins suspended many of the court health protocols that arose last year from the coronavirus pandemic.
Jenkins’ administrative order contained some exceptions.
Courts should continue using remote technology when possible for hearings and proceedings, Jenkins’ order said. They should also continue avoiding the use of call dockets to cut back on extended waiting periods in lobbies, common areas and court rooms, he wrote.
Protocols for people in prison or jail remain in effect, and hearings for such people should continue to use video conferencing to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak in a jail or corrections facility, Jenkins wrote.
If circumstances change or a local outbreak occurs, additional steps may be taken.
The virus has caused 2,878 deaths in West Virginia, including two reported on Monday.