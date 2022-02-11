CHARLESTON — Despite an increase in active COVID-19 cases Friday, state health leaders still feel hopeful that the omicron surge is slowing in West Virginia and will soon be over.
Hospitalizations are continuing to drop — hitting 884 on Friday, 21 fewer than Thursday — while Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said deaths tied to the virus are expected to increase over the next few weeks as the surge wraps up.
“We continue to see a reduction in the number of cases and hospitalizations from the omicron-driven outbreak and surge. We do, however, still see people who are dying of COVID-19, and we know these deaths are preventable,” Marsh said. “We still have a two-week window where we do expect to see deaths go up.”
As of Friday, the state reported 5,992 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, with 26 of those deaths recorded Friday. Among the deaths were a 50-year-old man from Lincoln County and a 98-year-old woman from Mason County.
Active cases in West Virginia totaled 8,076 on Friday, with 2,121 reported overnight. That’s 487 more active cases than Thursday.
Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 197 patients are in an intensive care unit and 106 are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 67% of people hospitalized are unvaccinated. That increases to 77% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and 81% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Marsh said the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19 is to be fully vaccinated and boosted. Without the booster shot, he said, immune defense is stunted.
Per the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard, West Virginia has administered an average of 267 COVID-19 doses daily for the past seven days. That’s less than the 477 daily average doses recorded for the week ending Jan. 28.
To date, about 56% of eligible West Virginians have been fully vaccinated. Another 9% report being partially vaccinated.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 12 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Of those who are fully vaccinated, nearly 42% — 400,607 residents — report being boosted.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (105), Berkeley (272), Boone (111), Braxton (43), Brooke (46), Cabell (415), Calhoun (43), Clay (60), Doddridge (26), Fayette (268), Gilmer (25), Grant (50), Greenbrier (250), Hampshire (83), Hancock (58), Hardy (39), Harrison (361), Jackson (68), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (837), Lewis (68), Lincoln (126), Logan (174), Marion (259), Marshall (145), Mason (159), McDowell (166), Mercer (368), Mineral (104), Mingo (228), Monongalia (299), Monroe (92), Morgan (35), Nicholas (124), Ohio (149), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (49), Preston (167), Putnam (281), Raleigh (422), Randolph (121), Ritchie (35), Roane (52), Summers (76), Taylor (81), Tucker (35), Tyler (34), Upshur (179), Wayne (170), Webster (44), Wetzel (58), Wirt (25), Wood (303) and Wyoming (150).