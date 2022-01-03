CHARLESTON — The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia topped 15,000 Monday, nearly double the number reported one week ago.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, 15,015 cases were reported Monday. On Dec. 27, 8,604 active cases were reported.
An additional 9,164 cases have been reported since the dashboard was last updated on Thursday. A total of 337,326 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.
Deaths tied to COVID-19 totaled 5,356 Monday, with 20 of those reported over the holiday weekend. The number of cases linked to the omicron variant more than quadrupled since Thursday, with 75 reported Monday.
Hospitalizations also are on the rise, with 721 residents hospitalized — an increase of 75 since Thursday. Of those patients, 189 are in intensive care units and 114 are on ventilators.
Since the pandemic began, virus rates have increased in the weeks following holidays. The 2020-21 winter surge saw many more active cases than are currently reported — about 27,000 in the week after New Years, when vaccines were not widely available.
This year, state officials have warned that the omicron variant — which reports indicate could spread at up to three times the rate of the delta variant — could further strain the state’s hospital system.
About 54% of eligible West Virginians — 920,985 people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of those, 35% — 325,730 people — have received a booster dose.
Vaccination rates remain lowest among children ages 5 to 11, with only 14.62% fully vaccinated, according to the DHHR. The second-lowest group is children ages 12 to 15, where 43.7% are fully vaccinated.
In Ohio, nearly 19,000 COVID-19 cases were reported Monday. The state saw 350 new hospitalizations as a result of the virus, with 37 of those patients being treated in intensive care units.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday his state had reported nearly 30,000 new COVID-19 cases last week, more than twice the prior week’s total.
The statewide test positivity rate has soared to 20.7%, the governor said.
“Omicron has not only come to the commonwealth, it has hit us harder in terms of escalation of cases than anything we have seen to date,” Beshear said at a news conference.
Statewide virus cases are likely to continue escalating, since some reports haven’t yet come in due to the long holiday weekend, he said.
“We went from being in a relative plateau to the second highest week of reported cases since the start of the pandemic, surpassed only by the week of Aug. 30 when the delta variant was hitting us at its peak,” Beshear said.
The governor stressed the need for people to self-isolate once they’re infected to prevent a more dramatic spread of the virus.
“If you have omicron and you don’t isolate, you will infect a ton of people,” he said. “And yes, it appears to be less severe, though with the number of cases, you’re going to see hospitalizations and the rest are going up.”