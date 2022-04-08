CHARLESTON — The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia rose again Friday, with 92 new cases pushing the current active count to 358 — 34 more than Thursday — according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
Four additional deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total count to 6,753 since the pandemic began.
Hospitalization numbers improved across the board Friday. Overall hospitalizations dropped from 125 to 116, the number of patients in intensive care fell from 35 to 33, and the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 20 to 16.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Health officials say being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (0), Berkeley (25), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (1), Cabell (32), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (3), Gilmer (2), Grant (2), Greenbrier (4), Hampshire (4), Hancock (6), Hardy (0), Harrison (18), Jackson (2), Jefferson (25), Kanawha (21), Lewis (1), Lincoln (5), Logan (5), Marion (13), Marshall (6), Mason (2), McDowell (12), Mercer (15), Mineral (6), Mingo (3), Monongalia (28), Monroe (5), Morgan (5), Nicholas (2), Ohio (3), Pendleton (7), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (9), Putnam (24), Raleigh (11), Randolph (7), Ritchie (4), Roane (3), Summers (0), Taylor (5), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wayne (3), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (11) and Wyoming (2).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department announced the county’s weekly COVID-19 numbers Friday.
For the week of April 1-7, the county reported 19 new cases and one hospitalization. There were no new deaths. There have been 17,855 total cases in the county since the pandemic began, with 242 deaths.
In March, the county reported 201 positive cases and three deaths.
The community transmission level in the county remains high as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
