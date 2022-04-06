CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported an additional 107 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the total number of active cases to 305.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, that is 42 more active cases than were reported Tuesday. Six counties — Barbour, Braxton, Doddridge, Pleasants, Summers and Webster — reported no active cases Wednesday.
Twenty-five deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,741. Among the new deaths were a 98-year-old woman from Cabell County and an 81-year-old man from Lincoln County.
Hospitalizations on Wednesday decreased to 127, eight fewer than were reported Tuesday. Three children were hospitalized, including one receiving treatment in intensive care. Overall, 34 residents were being treated in intensive care units and 19 were on ventilators. Both of those numbers are down from data reported Tuesday.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
According to the dashboard, about 54% of eligible residents report being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. About 45% of those eligible have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (0), Berkeley (24), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (1), Cabell (26), Calhoun (2), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (3), Gilmer (1), Grant (2), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (2), Hancock (4), Hardy (1), Harrison (16), Jackson (3), Jefferson (14), Kanawha (18), Lewis (1), Lincoln (6), Logan (6), Marion (12), Marshall (2), Mason (3), McDowell (4), Mercer (15), Mineral (3), Mingo (3), Monongalia (33), Monroe (5), Morgan (2), Nicholas (3), Ohio (3), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (1), Putnam (22), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Ritchie (4), Roane (4), Summers (0), Taylor (4), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wayne (4), Webster (0), Wetzel (1), Wirt (1), Wood (10) and Wyoming (5).
