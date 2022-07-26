CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 912 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as active cases in the state decreased to 3,071. That’s 88 fewer active cases than reported on Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources virus dashboard.
State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, which cannot be reported to the state or localities.
To date, 7,129 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, with six of those deaths reported overnight. More than 84% of deaths reported since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been in people who are unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Tuesday 329 West Virginians — including seven children — are hospitalized for COVID-19 infections. That’s nine more patients than reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 48 patients — including one child — are in an intensive care unit and 17 patients are receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 50% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 56% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. Nine of the 17 patients receiving care on ventilators report being unvaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19. Anyone who is six months or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than three, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.