CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 628 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases in the state decreased to 2,146. That’s 38 fewer active cases than reported Tuesday, per the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,962 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, with 14 of those deaths reported Wednesday. Among the new deaths was a 72-year-old man from Cabell County, the 378th virus-related death in the county.
More than 84% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 175 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including six children. That’s 10 more patients than reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 23 are in an intensive care unit — including one child — and 13 patients are receiving care on ventilators, also including one child.
Nearly 53% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 48% for those in the ICU and to 39% for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (7), Berkeley (159), Boone (21), Braxton (8), Brooke (19), Cabell (128), Calhoun (9), Clay (1), Doddridge (2), Fayette (48), Gilmer (1), Grant (7), Greenbrier (34), Hampshire (16), Hancock (41), Hardy (13), Harrison (97), Jackson (12), Jefferson (99), Kanawha (245), Lewis (39), Lincoln (19), Logan (50), Marion (92), Marshall (28), Mason (42), McDowell (19), Mercer (97), Mineral (35), Mingo (24), Monongalia (119), Monroe (19), Morgan (6), Nicholas (52), Ohio (58), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (17), Putnam (63), Raleigh (99), Randolph (32), Ritchie (7), Roane (17), Summers (14), Taylor (26), Tucker (4), Tyler (4), Upshur (44), Wayne (35), Webster (5), Wetzel (21), Wirt (4), Wood (51) and Wyoming (31).