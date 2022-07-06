CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 568 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases decreased to 2,040. That’s 110 fewer active cases than were reported Tuesday, per the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 7,069 residents have died from COVID-19 infections. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 251 residents — including seven children — were hospitalized for COVID-19 infections. That’s 31 more patients than were reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 42 people — including two children — were in intensive care units, while seven patients were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 50% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 41% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. Just one of the seven patients on ventilators reported being unvaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say. Anyone who is 6 months or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with another 9% being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (9), Berkeley (136), Boone (36), Braxton (30), Brooke (15), Cabell (91), Calhoun (2), Clay (9), Doddridge (3), Fayette (61), Gilmer (10), Grant (5), Greenbrier (56), Hampshire (11), Hancock (33), Hardy (14), Harrison (94), Jackson (12), Jefferson (64), Kanawha (221), Lewis (34), Lincoln (15), Logan (53), Marion (73), Marshall (49), Mason (30), McDowell (44), Mercer (112), Mineral (23), Mingo (19), Monongalia (103), Monroe (20), Morgan (9), Nicholas (23), Ohio (30), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (3), Preston (21), Putnam (63), Raleigh (111), Randolph (11), Ritchie (4), Roane (12), Summers (18), Taylor (13), Tucker (5), Tyler (5), Upshur (34), Wayne (39), Webster (11), Wetzel (17), Wirt (6), Wood (76) and Wyoming (31).