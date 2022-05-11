CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 703 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases decreased to 1,325. That’s 18 fewer active cases than were reported Monday, the last day the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard was updated.
To date, 6,886 West Virginians have died from COVID-19. Four of those deaths were reported Wednesday, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 127 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including five children. That’s 26 more patients hospitalized than were reported Monday.
Of those in the hospital, 27 were in intensive care units and 13 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 55% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That increased to 59% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 62% unvaccinated for those receiving care on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 49% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (9), Berkeley (117), Boone (31), Braxton (8), Brooke (8), Cabell (64), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Doddridge (1), Fayette (31), Gilmer (3), Grant (0), Greenbrier (85), Hampshire (6), Hancock (36), Hardy (4), Harrison (52), Jackson (6), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (98), Lewis (8), Lincoln (18), Logan (23), Marion (75), Marshall (17), Mason (13), McDowell (11), Mercer (34), Mineral (11), Mingo (4), Monongalia (103), Monroe (22), Morgan (6), Nicholas (24), Ohio (47), Pendleton (11), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (3), Preston (18), Putnam (30), Raleigh (65), Randolph (11), Ritchie (1), Roane (1), Summers (8), Taylor (19), Tucker (3), Tyler (0), Upshur (25), Wayne (28), Webster (3), Wetzel (3), Wirt (0) and Wood (30), Wyoming (8).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.