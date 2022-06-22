CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 612 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases dropped to 1,882. That’s 23 fewer active cases than were reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
Due to home testing — which cannot be reported to state labs — and a decrease in testing uptake overall, state health officials have said cases could be undercounted anywhere from 10% to 30%.
To date, 7,018 residents have died from COVID-19 infections. No new deaths were reported Wednesday. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in West Virginia since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 187 West Virginians — including one child — were hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s three more patients than were reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 22 were in intensive care units and five were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 48% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 18% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. All five patients on ventilators were fully vaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with another 9% being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (18), Berkeley (109), Boone (24), Braxton (10), Brooke (18), Cabell (89), Calhoun (15), Clay (5), Doddridge (1), Fayette (37), Gilmer (12), Grant (21), Greenbrier (39), Hampshire (8), Hancock (23), Hardy (21), Harrison (91), Jackson (16), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (148), Lewis (31), Lincoln (14), Logan (36), Marion (87), Marshall (37), Mason (41), McDowell (28), Mercer (78), Mineral (31), Mingo (15), Monongalia (113), Monroe (26), Morgan (10), Nicholas (24), Ohio (29), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (7), Pocahontas (5), Preston (16), Putnam (57), Raleigh (90), Randolph (18), Ritchie (6), Roane (53), Summers (14), Taylor (16), Tucker (3), Tyler (5), Upshur (30), Wayne (22), Webster (8), Wetzel (24), Wirt (5), Wood (82) and Wyoming (33).