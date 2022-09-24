HUNTINGTON — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia dropped below 2,000 last week.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,726 active cases in the state as of Friday, including 71 in Cabell County and 19 in Wayne County. That’s a decrease from the 2,288 active cases the state reported one week earlier.
There were 3,193 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide last week, for a total of 598,237.
There were also 19 new virus-related deaths reported across the state, for a total of 7,382 since the pandemic began. Among the deaths were a 73-year-old man from Lincoln County and an 82-year-old woman from Putnam County.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to classify much of the region as having high community transmission levels of the virus.
The high transmission level was reported in Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia, in Lawrence County in Ohio, and in Boyd County in Kentucky, according to the CDC. Putnam County in West Virginia recorded a medium transmission level.
According to its website, the CDC determines community levels by reviewing three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
With a high level of community transmission, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors in public spaces. When the community transmission level is medium, the CDC recommends that people who are at high risk for severe illness talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
The CDC’s community transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. The CDC updates the levels every Thursday. Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
Anyone 6 months old or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Shipments of the new COVID-19 vaccine booster, which is expected to better protect against the omicron variant of the virus, are being received in West Virginia and residents will be able to obtain them in pharmacies and their local health departments as soon as they receive them, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 15-22. Since the beginning of September, the county has reported 575 cases, 22 hospitalizations and one death. There have been a total of 22,008 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, with 272 virus-related deaths.
