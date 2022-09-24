The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia dropped below 2,000 last week.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,726 active cases in the state as of Friday, including 71 in Cabell County and 19 in Wayne County. That’s a decrease from the 2,288 active cases the state reported one week earlier.

