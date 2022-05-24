CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 548 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as active cases decreased to 2,236. That’s 265 fewer cases than were reported Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ pandemic dashboard.
To date, 6,932 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including 14 deaths reported Tuesday. Among the new deaths was a 70-year-old woman from Cabell County.
More than 85% of COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Tuesday, 139 residents were hospitalized for the virus, including seven children. That’s 13 fewer patients overall than were reported Monday, but three more children, per the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 22 patients — including three children — were in intensive care units and nine — including one child — were receiving care on ventilators.
About 46% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That increased to 50% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and decreased to 22% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say. About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (32), Berkeley (155), Boone (26), Braxton (3), Brooke (15), Cabell (134), Calhoun (4), Clay (6), Doddridge (5), Fayette (56), Gilmer (4), Grant (6), Greenbrier (64), Hampshire (11), Hancock (37), Hardy (11), Harrison (132), Jackson (4), Jefferson (76), Kanawha (238), Lewis (13), Lincoln (27), Logan (60), Marion (107), Marshall (48), Mason (39), McDowell (14), Mercer (77), Mineral (33), Mingo (30), Monongalia (146), Monroe (25), Morgan (16), Nicholas (37), Ohio (75), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (3), Preston (22), Putnam (59), Raleigh (152), Randolph (37), Ritchie (8), Roane (19), Summers (9), Taylor (26), Tucker (4), Tyler (5), Upshur (19), Wayne (15), Webster (3), Wetzel (14), Wirt (8), Wood (46) and Wyoming (13).
