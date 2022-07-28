HUNTINGTON — Active cases of COVID-19 increased across West Virginia on Thursday, including in Cabell County.
The county reported 206 active cases Thursday, up from 158 cases one week ago.
The community transmission level for COVID-19 remains “high” in Cabell County, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC’s community transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. With a high level of community transmission, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors in public spaces.
Statewide, 1,197 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday as active cases increased to 3,351. That’s 197 more active cases than were reported Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, the results of which cannot be reported to the state or local health departments.
To date, 7,149 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, with 20 of those deaths reported Thursday. Among the new deaths was an 86-year-old man from Mason County.
More than 84% of deaths reported since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Thursday, 327 West Virginians — including six children — were hospitalized for COVID-19 infections. That’s five fewer patients than were reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 51 patients — including three children — were in intensive care units and 13 were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 54% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 67% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. Eight of the 13 patients receiving care on ventilators reported being unvaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say. Anyone 6 months or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (36), Berkeley (164), Boone (59), Braxton (20), Brooke (21), Cabell (206), Calhoun (8), Clay (9), Doddridge (7), Fayette (90), Gilmer (8), Grant (18), Greenbrier (50), Hampshire (21), Hancock (25), Hardy (27), Harrison (124), Jackson (29), Jefferson (69), Kanawha (313), Lewis (30), Lincoln (37), Logan (85), Marion (105), Marshall (69), Mason (45), McDowell (36), Mercer (177), Mineral (45), Mingo (55), Monongalia (196), Monroe (32), Morgan (24), Nicholas (85), Ohio (69), Pendleton (6), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (8), Preston (38), Putnam (118), Raleigh (232), Randolph (31), Ritchie (14), Roane (31), Summers (28), Taylor (29), Tucker (5), Tyler (14), Upshur (48), Wayne (48), Webster (21), Wetzel (15), Wirt (6), Wood (177) and Wyoming (74).