CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 870 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases increased to 2,428. That’s 295 more active cases than reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ virus dashboard.
To date, 7,069 residents have died from COVID-19 infections. More than 84% of deaths occurring in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated.
As of Friday, 285 West Virginians — including three children — were hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s 22 more patients than reported Thursday, per the dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 45 patients — including one child — were in the intensive care unit and 10 patients were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 48% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 33% unvaccinated for patients in the ICU. Only one of the 10 patients on ventilators reported being unvaccinated, per the dashboard. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” had received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
Anyone who is 6 months or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (14), Berkeley (154), Boone (26), Braxton (30), Brooke (23), Cabell (114), Calhoun (5), Clay (7), Doddridge (4), Fayette (84), Gilmer (8), Grant (8), Greenbrier (65), Hampshire (19), Hancock (44), Hardy (13), Harrison (116), Jackson (26), Jefferson (69), Kanawha (297), Lewis (40), Lincoln (21), Logan (47), Marion (76), Marshall (50), Mason (37), McDowell (49), Mercer (95), Mineral (28), Mingo (33), Monongalia (104), Monroe (20), Morgan (7), Nicholas (41), Ohio (44), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (12), Pocahontas (3), Preston (31), Putnam (78), Raleigh (121), Randolph (31), Ritchie (10), Roane (13), Summers (20), Taylor (22), Tucker (10), Tyler (5), Upshur (47), Wayne (26), Webster (10), Wetzel (21), Wirt (5), Wood (94) and Wyoming (47).