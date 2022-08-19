CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases declined in West Virginia this week, with an average of 2,842 daily active cases reported, compared to a daily average of 3,111 last week.
In total, the state has reported 3,505 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. That’s 1,261 fewer new cases than were reported last week, per the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state coronavirus dashboard.
State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, the results of which cannot be reported to the state or local health departments.
To date, 7,234 West Virginians have died from COVID-19 infections, including 31 deaths reported this week. That’s 12 more deaths than were reported last week.
More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also dropped this week, as an average of about 346 patients were reported daily, compared to 373 last week. Roughly 12 of those patients were children, per the dashboard. Average daily patients in the intensive care unit also declined, from about 61 per day last week to 50 per day this week.
The number of patients on ventilators, however, is on the rise. An average of 16 patients were on ventilators daily this week, compared to 12 last week.
As of Friday, more than 53% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That increased to 55% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and decreased to 44% unvaccinated for those receiving care on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say. Anyone 6 months old or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 55% of West Virginians report being fully vaccinated, per the dashboard. That’s 761 more people than reported last week, which is less than a .1% increase. Nearly 31% of those who are fully vaccinated have received booster doses. That’s 2,179 more people — a .4% increase — than last week, according to the dashboard.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
