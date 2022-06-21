CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 2,351 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as active cases in the state dropped to 1,905. That’s 99 fewer active cases than reported last Thursday, which was the last day the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state COVID-19 dashboard was updated before the long weekend.
Due to home testing — which cannot be reported to state labs — and a decrease in testing uptake overall, state health officials have said cases in the state could be undercounted anywhere from 10% to 30%.
To date, 7,018 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, with one of those deaths reported over the weekend. More than 84% of deaths reported in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, according to the dashboard.
As of Tuesday, 184 West Virginians were hospitalized for COVID-19, including four children. That’s seven fewer patients than reported last Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 26 people were in an intensive care unit and four patients were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 47% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 31% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. All four patients on ventilators were fully vaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (14), Berkeley (119), Boone (25), Braxton (18), Brooke (22), Cabell (73), Calhoun (9), Clay (7), Doddridge (2), Fayette (41), Gilmer (11), Grant (14), Greenbrier (50), Hampshire (11), Hancock (14), Hardy (23), Harrison (91), Jackson (20), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (162), Lewis (34), Lincoln (16), Logan (39), Marion (91), Marshall (33), Mason (45), McDowell (22), Mercer (79), Mineral (35), Mingo (12), Monongalia (128), Monroe (26), Morgan (8), Nicholas (22), Ohio (34), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (4), Preston (17), Putnam (51), Raleigh (93), Randolph (25), Ritchie (7), Roane (39), Summers (13), Taylor (17), Tucker (4), Tyler (6), Upshur (26), Wayne (22), Webster (6), Wetzel (24), Wirt (5), Wood (82) and Wyoming (31).