CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases increased to 326. That’s 18 more active cases than reported Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 6,777 residents have died from COVID-19, with three of those deaths reported Wednesday. More than 87% of deaths that have occurred since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased Wednesday, as 100 residents were in the hospital for treatment of the virus, including four children. That’s three more total patients than reported Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 30 patients were in intensive care units — including one child — and 12 patients were receiving care on ventilators.
About 53% of West Virginians hospitalized for the virus are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increases to 58% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say. About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (1), Berkeley (19), Boone (2), Braxton (0), Brooke (4), Cabell (15), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (5), Fayette (7), Gilmer (1), Grant (1), Greenbrier (5), Hampshire (5), Hancock (1), Hardy (0), Harrison (13), Jackson (3), Jefferson (11), Kanawha (17), Lewis (1), Lincoln (2), Logan (4), Marion (16), Marshall (4), Mason (2), McDowell (5), Mercer (17), Mineral (6), Mingo (2), Monongalia (30), Monroe (2), Morgan (5), Nicholas (3), Ohio (6), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (2), Preston (11), Putnam (15), Raleigh (11), Randolph (5), Ritchie (5), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (7), Tyler (0), Upshur (2), Wayne (5), Webster (1), Wetzel (1), Wirt (6), Wood (15) and Wyoming (7).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.