CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 518 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases increased to 2,198. That’s two more active cases than were reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 6,999 West Virginians have died from the virus, including one death reported Friday. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available have been in people who were not vaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Friday, 208 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 infections, including 10 children. Of those hospitalized, 35 patients — including four children — were in intensive care units and seven patients were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 52% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 60% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. Only one patient receiving care on a ventilator was unvaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (18), Berkeley (159), Boone (34), Braxton (10), Brooke (34), Cabell (159), Calhoun (6), Clay (12), Doddridge (7), Fayette (38), Gilmer (17), Grant (14), Greenbrier (38), Hampshire (28), Hancock (38), Hardy (15), Harrison (126), Jackson (11), Jefferson (78), Kanawha (203), Lewis (16), Lincoln (28), Logan (35), Marion (92), Marshall (20), Mason (43), McDowell (20), Mercer (85), Mineral (39), Mingo (15), Monongalia (153), Monroe (26), Morgan (11), Nicholas (39), Ohio (47), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (5), Pocahontas (2), Preston (26), Putnam (49), Raleigh (97), Randolph (26), Ritchie (11), Roane (25), Summers (8), Taylor (24), Tucker (3), Tyler (11), Upshur (26), Wayne (44), Webster (9), Wetzel (26), Wirt (1), Wood (66) and Wyoming (22).