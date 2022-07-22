CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 992 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases increased to 3,358. That’s 137 more active cases than were reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.
State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, the results of which cannot be reported to the state or local health departments.
To date, 7,121 residents have died from COVID-19 infections. More than 84% of deaths reported since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Friday, 325 West Virginians — including 12 children — were hospitalized for COVID-19 infections. That’s 26 more patients than were reported Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 44 were in intensive care units — including four children — and 13 were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 49% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 55% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. Just one of the 13 patients receiving care on ventilators reported being unvaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials said. Anyone 6 months or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (18), Berkeley (180), Boone (57), Braxton (16), Brooke (19), Cabell (170), Calhoun (8), Clay (15), Doddridge (9), Fayette (115), Gilmer (11), Grant (19), Greenbrier (68), Hampshire (36), Hancock (31), Hardy (34), Harrison (143), Jackson (42), Jefferson (86), Kanawha (344), Lewis (31), Lincoln (37), Logan (82), Marion (112), Marshall (51), Mason (62), McDowell (60), Mercer (168), Mineral (47), Mingo (50), Monongalia (180), Monroe (26), Morgan (19), Nicholas (64), Ohio (46), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (11), Pocahontas (16), Preston (38), Putnam (137), Raleigh (194), Randolph (26), Ritchie (11), Roane (26), Summers (22), Taylor (26), Tucker (15), Tyler (7), Upshur (49), Wayne (56), Webster (19), Wetzel (24), Wirt (6), Wood (162) and Wyoming (53).
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.