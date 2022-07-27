The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX covid1.TIF
Metro Creative

CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 1,097 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases increased to 3,154. That’s 83 more active cases than were reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard.

State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, the results of which cannot be reported to the state or local health departments.

Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you