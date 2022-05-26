CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 734 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as active cases statewide increased to 2,256. That’s 99 more active cases than were reported Wednesday, according to the DHHR website’s coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 6,942 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, including nine deaths reported Thursday. More than 85% of COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated, according to the DHHR dashboard.
As of Thursday, 143 West Virginians — including eight children — were hospitalized because of COVID-19. That’s five more patients than were reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 27 patients — including three children — were in intensive care units, and 10 patients — including one child — were receiving care on ventilators.
About 41% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 37% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 30% unvaccinated for patients on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say. About 57% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 50% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone age 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for people over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (35), Berkeley (165), Boone (24), Braxton (5), Brooke (28), Cabell (123), Calhoun (2), Clay (5), Doddridge (7), Fayette (51), Gilmer (3), Grant (15), Greenbrier (50), Hampshire (16), Hancock (38), Hardy (10), Harrison (144), Jackson (11), Jefferson (82), Kanawha (221), Lewis (19), Lincoln (22), Logan (49), Marion (109), Marshall (59), Mason (42), McDowell (13), Mercer (73), Mineral (37), Mingo (32), Monongalia (123), Monroe (20), Morgan (14), Nicholas (30), Ohio (81), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (35), Putnam (74), Raleigh (134), Randolph (40), Ritchie (3), Roane (18), Summers (14), Taylor (24), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (21), Wayne (24), Webster (2), Wetzel (10), Wirt (5), Wood (46) and Wyoming (30).
Caity Coyne covers health for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.