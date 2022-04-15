CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 117 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases increased to 437. That’s 70 more active cases than were reported Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
To date, 6,794 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including three deaths reported Friday.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dipped Friday as 88 residents — including three children — were hospitalized for the virus. That’s four fewer patients than reported Thursday. Of those patients, 31 were in intensive care units and 11 — including one child — were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 51% of those hospitalized for the virus were unvaccinated. That increased to 52% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and to 55% unvaccinated for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (1), Berkeley (29), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (0), Cabell (28), Calhoun (4), Clay (0), Doddridge (3), Fayette (6), Gilmer (1), Grant (2), Greenbrier (12), Hampshire (7), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (20), Jackson (5), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (23), Lewis (1), Lincoln (3), Logan (6), Marion (18), Marshall (3), Mason (6), McDowell (4), Mercer (21), Mineral (12), Mingo (4), Monongalia (41), Monroe (2), Morgan (5), Nicholas (4), Ohio (9), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (23), Raleigh (23), Randolph (7), Ritchie (4), Roane (5), Summers (0), Taylor (4), Tucker (5), Tyler (0), Upshur (2), Wayne (2), Webster (2), Wetzel (2), Wirt (7), Wood (16) and Wyoming (9).
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department reported 19 new cases for the week ending Thursday, for a total of 17,867 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
There were no new deaths or hospitalizations in the county, and the community transmission rate in the county is moderate.
