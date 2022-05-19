CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 860 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as active cases increased to 2,079.
That’s 284 more active cases than were reported Wednesday, and the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since February. It’s also the first time since March 5 that active cases have exceeded 2,000.
To date, 6,912 West Virginians have died from the virus, including seven deaths reported Thursday. Among the deaths was a 68-year-old man from Putnam County.
More than 85% of COVID-19 deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Thursday, 153 residents were hospitalized with the virus, including one child. That’s four more patients than were reported Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 20 were in intensive care units and 10 patients were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 43% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. That decreased to 25% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and increased to 50% unvaccinated for those on ventilators, per the dashboard.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% are partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, about 49% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (19), Berkeley (139), Boone (26), Braxton (4), Brooke (23), Cabell (103), Calhoun (4), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (54), Gilmer (1), Grant (3), Greenbrier (66), Hampshire (16), Hancock (35), Hardy (14), Harrison (101), Jackson (17), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (258), Lewis (16), Lincoln (20), Logan (45), Marion (99), Marshall (36), Mason (24), McDowell (16), Mercer (55), Mineral (25), Mingo (20), Monongalia (161), Monroe (26), Morgan (12), Nicholas (31), Ohio (66), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (4), Preston (21), Putnam (70), Raleigh (162), Randolph (21), Ritchie (8), Roane (7), Summers (7), Taylor (24), Tucker (7), Tyler (7), Upshur (36), Wayne (30), Webster (4), Wetzel (10), Wirt (3), Wood (25) and Wyoming (16).
