CHARLESTON — The number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia on Thursday climbed back over 900 for the first time since early March.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ coronavirus dashboard, 374 new cases were reported Thursday. That’s 121 more cases than were reported Wednesday. Those new cases pushed the total number of active cases to 934 — the most the state has seen since at least March 14.
To date, 6,879 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including seven deaths reported Thursday. More than 86% of deaths that have occurred since vaccinations became available in January 2021 have been in residents who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Thursday, 111 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. That’s three more patients than were reported Wednesday. Of those patients, 25 (including one child) were in intensive care units and nine were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 46% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That increased to 56% unvaccinated for those in the ICU and for those on ventilators.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 48% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (10), Berkeley (68), Boone (10), Braxton (3), Brooke (15), Cabell (63), Calhoun (3), Clay (1), Doddridge (2), Fayette (25), Gilmer (0), Grant (0), Greenbrier (28), Hampshire (3), Hancock (19), Hardy (1), Harrison (37), Jackson (5), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (103), Lewis (4), Lincoln (6), Logan (30), Marion (30), Marshall (20), Mason (4), McDowell (9), Mercer (20), Mineral (2), Mingo (7), Monongalia (54), Monroe (7), Morgan (7), Nicholas (9), Ohio (39), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (8), Preston (17), Putnam (44), Raleigh (61), Randolph (7), Ritchie (3), Roane (7), Summers (6), Taylor (13), Tucker (8), Tyler (3), Upshur (14), Wayne (12), Webster (1), Wetzel (4), Wirt (1), Wood (16) and Wyoming (9).
