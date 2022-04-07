CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as active cases increased to 324, 19 more than were reported Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard.
At least eight counties — Barbour, Braxton, Clay, Doddridge, Hardy, Pleasants, Summers and Webster — reported no active cases Thursday.
To date, 6,749 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, including eight reported Thursday. Among the new deaths were a 73-year-old man from Putnam County and a 92-year-old woman from Mason County.
As of Thursday, 125 residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including two children. That’s two fewer patients than reported Wednesday. Of those patients, 35 were in intensive care units and 20 were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 59% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, according to the dashboard. Being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 45% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 12 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (0), Berkeley (23), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (1), Cabell (28), Calhoun (2), Clay (0), Doddridge (0), Fayette (3), Gilmer (2), Grant (2), Greenbrier (4), Hampshire (5), Hancock (5), Hardy (0), Harrison (16), Jackson (3), Jefferson (16), Kanawha (20), Lewis (1), Lincoln (4), Logan (5), Marion (9), Marshall (4), Mason (3), McDowell (9), Mercer (15), Mineral (6), Mingo (3), Monongalia (35), Monroe (5), Morgan (3), Nicholas (1), Ohio (3), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (7), Putnam (20), Raleigh (10), Randolph (6), Ritchie (5), Roane (4), Summers (0), Taylor (4), Tucker (1), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wayne (4), Webster (0), Wetzel (2), Wirt (2), Wood (11) and Wyoming (3).
In Kentucky, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the state’s COVID-19 community level map is “the best it has ever been,” according to a news release from the Governor’s Office. There are 114 green, or low incidence rate, counties; six yellow, or medium incidence rate, counties; and no red, or high incidence rate, counties.
Stack said state leaders remain vigilant in monitoring the omicron BA.2 variant, and reminded Kentuckians to follow protocols and stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations to protect themselves from the virus.