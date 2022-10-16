The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX covid1.TIF
Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — Active cases of COVID-19 dropped below 1,000 in West Virginia last week as the community transmission level of the virus remains at “medium” for counties in the region.

There were 1,647 new cases of the virus reported statewide last week, for a total of 604,108. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 903 active cases in West Virginia as of Friday, including 24 in Cabell County and 13 in Wayne County.

