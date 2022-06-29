CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 667 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as active cases increased to 2,014. That’s 21 more active cases than were reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ state coronavirus dashboard.
To date, 7,059 residents have died from COVID-19 infections, including two deaths reported Wednesday. More than 84% of deaths that have occurred in the state since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Wednesday, 216 West Virginians were hospitalized for the virus, including three children. That’s one fewer patient than was reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, 29 patients were in intensive care units and four were receiving care on ventilators.
More than 46% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated. That decreased to 31% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. All four patients on ventilators report being vaccinated, according to the dashboard. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (8), Berkeley (109), Boone (36), Braxton (17), Brooke (12), Cabell (108), Calhoun (9), Clay (11), Doddridge (3), Fayette (69), Gilmer (3), Grant (15), Greenbrier (56), Hampshire (22), Hancock (32), Hardy (8), Harrison (81), Jackson (17), Jefferson (66), Kanawha (230), Lewis (10), Lincoln (13), Logan (39), Marion (84), Marshall (29), Mason (24), McDowell (33), Mercer (76), Mineral (28), Mingo (17), Monongalia (117), Monroe (15), Morgan (14), Nicholas (31), Ohio (39), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (4), Preston (24), Putnam (85), Raleigh (85), Randolph (18), Ritchie (8), Roane (29), Summers (16), Taylor (20), Tucker (8), Tyler (6), Upshur (47), Wayne (29), Webster (9), Wetzel (17), Wirt (3), Wood (93) and Wyoming (23).