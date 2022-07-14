CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported 1,030 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as active cases decreased to 2,889. That’s 109 more active cases than reported in the state Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ virus dashboard.
State health experts have said active case counts could be undercounted by anywhere from 10% to 30% due to an end in free testing, a decrease in total testing and the availability of home tests, which cannot be reported to the state or localities.
To date, 7,099 residents have died from COVID-19 infections. More than 84% of deaths reported since vaccines became available in January 2021 have been in people who were unvaccinated, per the dashboard.
As of Thursday, 330 West Virginians — including six children — were hospitalized for COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 39 patients were in an intensive care unit — including one child — and five patients were receiving care on ventilators.
Nearly 44% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That decreased to 23% unvaccinated for those in the ICU. All five patients receiving care on ventilators reported being vaccinated. It’s unclear whether those considered “fully vaccinated” have received recommended booster doses, as the state does not report hospitalization data with that information.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say. Anyone who is 6 months or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
About 57% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and another 9% of those eligible report being partially vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, nearly 53% have received a booster dose.
Booster doses are available to anyone who is 5 and older and who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (17), Berkeley (149), Boone (51), Braxton (14), Brooke (12), Cabell (141), Calhoun (8), Clay (10), Doddridge (11), Fayette (93), Gilmer (13), Grant (17), Greenbrier (53), Hampshire (30), Hancock (40), Hardy (35), Harrison (130), Jackson (36), Jefferson (80), Kanawha (307), Lewis (22), Lincoln (30), Logan (62), Marion (110), Marshall (50), Mason (46), McDowell (56), Mercer (145), Mineral (30), Mingo (43), Monongalia (123), Monroe (22), Morgan (12), Nicholas (46), Ohio (56), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (11), Preston (33), Putnam (106), Raleigh (179), Randolph (24), Ritchie (9), Roane (30), Summers (20), Taylor (25), Tucker (4), Tyler (9), Upshur (48), Wayne (43), Webster (17), Wetzel (18), Wirt (3), Wood (137) and Wyoming (55).