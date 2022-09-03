HUNTINGTON — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia increased in the past week.
As of Friday, there were 3,362 active cases across the state, a jump from the nearly 3,200 active cases one week earlier. There have been a total of 584,771 cases in the state since the pandemic began more than two years ago, with 996 new cases reported Friday.
Cabell County had 141 active cases Friday, while Wayne County had 50.
The state also reported 26 virus-related deaths last week, for a total of 7,294.
Among the new deaths were three people from Cabell County — a 38-year-old man, an 89-year-old man and a 97-year-old woman — bringing the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 403.
Other regional deaths were a 79-year-old man from Wayne County and a 71-year-old woman from Putnam County.
With the increased number of cases, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to classify much of the region as having high community transmission levels of the virus.
The high transmission level was reported in Cabell, Wayne and Putnam counties in West Virginia, in Lawrence County in Ohio, and in Boyd County in Kentucky, according to the CDC.
According to its website, the CDC determines community levels by reviewing three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
With a high level of community transmission, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors in public spaces. The CDC’s community transmission levels are comprised of three levels — low, medium and high. The CDC updates the levels every Thursday.
Being fully vaccinated and boosted is still the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19, health officials say. Anyone 6 months old or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For children younger than 3, contact a pediatrician or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Booster doses are available to anyone 5 and older who previously received an initial round of an mRNA vaccine at least five months ago or the Johnson & Johnson one-shot two months ago. Second booster doses are recommended for individuals over 50 years old and for those with underlying conditions.
Shipments of the new COVID-19 vaccine booster, which is expected to better protect against the omicron variant of the virus, are being received in West Virginia and residents will be able to obtain them in pharmacies and their local health departments as soon as they receive them, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said Friday.
